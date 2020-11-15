Gillian Anderson reveals 'boundaries' she made with partner and writer Peter Morgan on The Crown set Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan have been dating since 2016

The Crown season four is finally upon us and many are thrilled to indulge in ten brand new episodes. One of the stand-out roles that everyone is talking about is Gillian Anderson's turn as controversial former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

As well as it marking Gillian's debut in the Netflix show, which will see stars like Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor reprise their roles, it marks a first for her working with her partner, Peter Morgan, the writer and creator the drama.

Gillian opened up about what it was like working with Peter, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2016, and the boundaries they put in place on set.

"For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!"

The actress also revealed the witty moment Peter approached her while she was in full costume filming scenes. The Fall actress explained: "I smiled at him, as me, Gillian, smiling at her boyfriend, and he said, 'This is Thatcher! This smile is Thatcher!' And I'm like, no! This smile is me!"

Peter recently discussed what it was like bringing two iconic and historical female figures in the shape of Margaret Thatcher and Her Majesty the Queen together on screen. He told Vanity Fair: "They're like twins who are not the same... They're both very resilient, very committed, work incredibly hard, have an extraordinary sense of duty.

"They're both really committed to the country. They both have a strong Christian faith. They're both girls of the war generation who switch the lights off when they leave a room. But then they had such different ideas about running the country."

