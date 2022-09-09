The Crown: everything to know about season five - release, plot, cast and more The Queen ruled for 70 years before she passed away in 2022

The Crown is a retelling of Her Majesty the Queen’s record reign as the Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, which each season tells around a decade of her rule. While the show has paused production in respect for the monarch, who died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, we look at everything you need to know about the return of The Crown…

Has The Crown’s production shut down following the Queen’s death?

Netflix confirmed that production on the show was suspended "as a mark of respect" on Friday, adding: "Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral."

WATCH: Imelda Staunton reveals The Crown season five release

Following her passing, the show’s creator Peter Morgan said: "The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add, for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

When is The Crown season five being released?

Although Netflix has yet to confirm the airdate, it is largely thought that season five will be released in November 2023. Starring Imelda Staunton as the Queen, who took the part over from Olivia Colman, the series will likely follow Her Majesty’s rule in the 1990s, which included her 'annus horribilis' year as well as the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Dominic West as King Charles

Who will be the in the cast of The Crown season five?

A new cast has now replaced the likes of Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter as the three leading characters of the Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret. Instead, they will be played by Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville respectively. Prince Charles will be played by Dominic West, while Elizabeth Debicki has replaced Emma Corrin as Diana.

There have also been new castings of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will be played by newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who will play the royals at university age. Rufus Kampa has also been cast to play a teenage version of Prince William. However, it is not confirmed that the new cast members will be in season five - and could be making their debut in season six of the hit show.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales

What will happen in The Crown season five?

Although we can only speculate what historical moments the show may focus on for season five, including the disastrous events of the Queen's Ruby Jubilee in 1992, which marked a fire at Windsor Castle as well as the divorces as well as the marriage separation of Prince Charles and Diana, and Princess Anne and her husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

The series will also introduce Prime Minister John Major, who has been cast as Elementary star Jonny Lee Miller. The series is also most certainly set to follow the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

