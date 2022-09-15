Richard Osman gives exciting details on wedding plans to Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver The pair announced their engagement in May

Earlier this year, Richard Osman confirmed his engagement to Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver and now the Pointless star has shared so exciting news about their upcoming nuptials.

Appearing on Lorraine on Thursday to discuss his latest murder mystery novel, the 51-year-old revealed that he and his fiancée, 45, are planning to walk down the aisle together in December of this year.

He also revealed that the couple actually met while filming an episode of Richard's other BBC gameshow, House of Games. He told host Lorraine Kelly: "We were doing an episode and my lovely partner Ingrid whose an actress - she's in Doctor Who and all sorts of things - I saw her name on the list and I'd never met her but I thought 'Oh, I quite fancy her' and she agreed to come on the show and I think were desperately trying not to flirt during the show."

He went on to explain that he initially found himself at a loss on how to show his interest in Ingrid, given that it was in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that meeting those that you are not in a household with at pubs and restaurants was restricted at the time.

Richard met his fiancée while filming House of Games

However, another contestant who appeared on the same episode, Sir Michael Pinchent, stepped in and played cupid, arranging for all of them to grab a bottle of wine in a park nearby.

He added couple struck up a romance and have been going strong ever since, with Richard gushing: "When it comes along and you know is real and you know its true, you feel very lucky."

The pair announced their engagement in May

Asked whether the two are now busy with wedding plans, he said: "We are. We're getting married in December, which is lovely and its going to be a very un-showbizy wedding, just all our school friends. I can't wait."

The couple are believed to have first met at a dinner party in the summer of 2020. They first sparked engagement rumours in when Ingrid was spotted with a sparkling emerald ring on her wedding finger before Richard confirmed the good news in an interview with author Marion Keyes for The Guardian.

The exciting comes after Richard confirmed he was leaving Pointless to focus on his career as an author. The Man Who Died Twice author announced his departure back in April, writing on Twitter: "SOME NEWS! After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing. Will still be doing the celebrity shows and House Of Games. It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone!"

Richard's future wife, meanwhile, is best known for playing Petronella Osgood, a supporting character in Doctor Who. She is also one half of the comic double act, Watson and Oliver.

