Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney sparks marriage speculation after rocking wedding ring in new photo The actor could be seen wearing a silver band on his left hand

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney has sparked speculation that he could be officially off the market after being spotted wearing what appears to be a wedding ring.

The 40-year-old actor, who has been keeping television fans entertained as firefighter Kelly Severide on the hit NBC drama for almost a decade now, could be seen in girlfriend Ashley Cruger's latest Instagram post sporting a silver band on the third finger of his left hand.

Although it's not known how long the couple have been together, they made things Instagram official back in March when Taylor uploaded a series of sweet snaps of Ashley to his own account, which boasts over one million followers. The snaps showed the 26-year-old model looking down the camera at Taylor while getting a manicure at a nail salon.

Following that, they went public with their relationship in April and were spotted kissing while attending Operation Smile's 2022 Park City Ski Challenge in Utah together.

Taylor could be seen sporting a silver band on his left hand in a recent photo

Earlier this month, the two were seen holding hands and soaking up the sunshine during a trip to Lake Como in Italy. The spot is known for being incredibly romantic with its sweeping mountain views and charming old-fashioned buildings, making it a popular wedding destination. So could the pair have tied the knot there?

The actor made things Instagram official with model Ashley back in March

Taylor has kept his love life on the down low for the past few years following his high-profile relationship with Lady Gaga - which ended with a broken engagement.

The actor first met the pop star in 2011 on the set of the music video for her song You and I, in which he played her love interest. The pair dated for five years before he popped the question on Valentine's Day 2015. However, things weren't meant to be, and they ended up calling off their engagement in July 2016.

