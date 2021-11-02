Kristen Stewart reveals secret engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer The couple have been together since 2019

Kristen Stewart is engaged! The Spencer actress has announced that her girlfriend of three years Dylan Meyer has popped the question.

MORE: Kristen Stewart shocks fans with unexpected statement about ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson

Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, the 31-year-old actress revealed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," before opening up about the details of the proposal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Stewart transforms into Princess Diana in Spencer

She continued: "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

MORE: Spencer star Kristen Stewart reveals she received royal insider information for new movie

MORE: Kristen Stewart steals the show in a look so unexpected - and we're obsessed

The happy couple have been together since 2019 but first met back in 2013. Dylan is a writer and actress who is known for the films Moxie, Rock Bottom and An American Pickle. It's not known when the couple became engaged as Kristen is notoriously private about her personal life and isn't even on social media.

Kristen and Dylan have been together since 2019

However, the former Twilight star shared just three months into their relationship that she was ready to walk down the aisle and was planning on getting down on one knee herself. She gushed at the time:" I want to be, like, sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.

"I can't say right now because she will find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do. I'm really impulsive. I don't know when it's going to be."

MORE: Royal fans obsess over this one detail as trailer drops for Princess Diana film Spencer

Kristen has dated a number of high-profile celebrities since skyrocketing to fame in the late noughties. Over the last decade, she has been linked to Robert Pattinson, Rupert Sanders, Stella Maxwell, St Vincent and Alicia Cargile.

Last year, she opened up about the pressure of dating as a bisexual woman in the public eye, telling InStyle: "The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it's like, 'God, I'm 21 years old.' I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I've been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn't like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox