BBC's Crossfire starring Keeley Hawes came to its conclusion on Thursday evening and it seems that viewers were left divided by how the series came to an end.

Taking to social media, many were quick to give their verdict on the plot, which centred around Keeley's character Jo, an ex-police officer who attempted to rescue fellow holiday goers and members of staff at a hotel in Spain after a gunman rings out shots in the complex.

Some were unimpressed by the finale, as one person tweeted: "Crossfire promised so much in episode one, it ended up pretty dreadful despite a stellar cast."

Another criticised its "unbelievable plot." A third commented: "Why on earth I wasted 3 hours of my life watching #Crossfire is beyond me."

What did you think of Crossfire?

A fourth said: "Watched the first episode and thought, this has got something, after ep two thought hmm... Maybe an explosive ending will be coming then watched the final ep last night and left feeling bemused, deflated, annoyed at wasting an hour on the final drivel #Crossfire."

However, it wasn't all bad news for the show as plenty of audience members were gripped throughout and were eager to share their praise online. "The finale of #Crossfire was absolutely brilliant, heartbreaking and like the previous episodes brilliantly acted, written and produced," one noted.

Another positive review read: "#Crossfire Finale may not have been as gripping as past two episodes but overall this has been a captivating series full of tension, drama, and nail biting moments and every actor & actresses are great."

Speaking about her inspiration for the series, creator Louise Doughty explained: "I wanted to write about an ordinary group of people; ordinary holidaymakers from Britain, in a resort hotel like this when such an attack occurs.

"I wanted to write about the human choices that we all make under pressure and of course the consequences of those decisions that reverberate for years to come."

