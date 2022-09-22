Crossfire fans convinced they've worked out the plot as they share same theory Keeley Hawes stars in the BBC drama

BBC's gripping new drama, Crossfire, starring Keeley Hawes aired its second episode on Wednesday evening and fans have had plenty to say about the show so far.

The series tells the story of Jo (played by Keeley), a former police officer, who is enjoying her holiday in the Canary Islands with her friends and family when suddenly shots ring out in their hotel.

Taking to social media, many picked up on a suspicious-acting waiter who viewers spotted in episode one and are convinced that he is involved in the fateful shooting.

One person tweeted: "That young waiter with the phone is involved in some way." Another wrote after watching episode two: "Hmm.... the waiter is involved in this then #Crossfire." A third said: "I thought there was something about that waiter!! #Crossfire #bbc."

Fans are loving Crossfire

Meanwhile, other audience members picked up on another detail in the second episode which showed the local authorities taking a while to turn up to the hotel where the shooting incident took place.

"Erm… No police yet…?" commented a fan, as another echoed this, tweeting: "Episode two of #Crossfire one thing that's irritating me the most, where are the police? Not one officer, truck, machinery in sight. So they haven’t heard anything that’s going on. BAFFLED. Truly baffled."

Keeley Hawes leads the new drama

A third also noticed the plot detail, quipping: "Just watched #crossfire the hotel is nice like the corridors. Thought, the police took a long time to show up, was the helicopter being repaired or were they having a siesta?"

As the synopsis explains, Jo's world is turned upside down when gunmen "turn a slice of paradise into a terrifying heart-breaking hell."

It continues: "A story of survival and resilience, Crossfire is an edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller yet also emotional, intimate and relatable. With the unsuspecting holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired."

