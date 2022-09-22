How many episodes of Crossfire are there - and will there be a season two? When will the Keeley Hawes series conclude? Get the details...

Crossfire is the BBC Drama that everyone is talking about right now, as it follows Keeley Hawes as a woman fighting to keep her friends and family safe as gunmen enter the resort where they are holidaying. The edge-of-your-seat thriller has kept fans gripped, but how many episodes are there - and will there be a second season? Find out here…

The show is short but sweet, and is a three-parter that will conclude on Thursday night. In the episode, Jo is set to have a stand-off against Flavio, while Miriam and Abhi struggle as hostages and special forces arrive. Bring it on!

WATCH: Keeley Hawes stars in the drama by Louise Doughty

So will there be a second season? Unfortunately there has been no word from the show’s cast or creators about a follow-up just yet, but we can’t wait to find out if we will return to Jo’s life in the future.

Speaking about her inspiration for the series, creator Louise Doughty explained: "I wanted to write about an ordinary group of people; ordinary holidaymakers from Britain, in a resort hotel like this when such an attack occurs. I wanted to write about the human choices that we all make under pressure and of course the consequences of those decisions that reverberate for years to come."

Have you been enjoying the series?

Keeley added: "I think the hope with Crossfire is that it is one of those shows that there is this horrendous question, this awful moral dilemma of, what would I do in that situation. That really is at the heart of the show and what I hope that people are left with. I mean it's quite a thrilling ride and it’s quite dark in places… I would be really satisfied if people walked away and were debating what would I do? Because that is where the story came from with Louise. What would I do in that situation? That is what was interesting to me about it and everyone else who had read it."

