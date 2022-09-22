Shetland's Douglas Henshall praised by fans after hitting back at troll The actor plays Jimmy Perez in the BBC drama

Shetland star Douglas Henshall received praise from his Twitter followers after hitting back at an internet troll.

The actor, who is perhaps best known for playing DI Jimmy Perez in the BBC detective drama, replied to a comment left on a tweet announcing his return to the theatre for an upcoming play later this year.

The comment read: "Would not pay a penny to watch you, if you were in my garden I'd close the curtains low life," to which Douglas composed a witty response: "You might well close the curtains Scott, but you’d definitely be peeking through them."

Fans were quick to show their support for the 56-year-old in the comments, with one person tweeting: "Just a petty-minded keyboard warrior, best ignored. Just be yourself Douglas and rise above his words and petty hatred," while another added: "Yessssss," alongside several clapping hands emojis.

Others praised his humorous reply, with one fan writing: "Love your replies to people's comments," while another added: "Perfect, Mr Henshall."

The season seven finale of Shetland, which aired last week, marked Douglas' final outing as DI Jimmy. While fans were sad to say goodbye to the beloved detective, they can look forward to seeing the actor in a very different project later this year.

Douglas hit back at an internet troll

The Scottish star is set to front a new play debuting at the Hampstead Theatre in October. Announcing the news on Twitter, he wrote: "Back in London to start work on the phenomenal new play by Rona Munro 'Mary' directed by Roxana Silbert at Hampstead Theatre. Come and see it if you can."

The new production is a political thriller which tells the story of James Melville, a real-life Scottish diplomat who lived during the rule of Mary, Queen of Scots.

Douglas will star as James in the play, alongside The Control Room's Rona Morison and Slow Horses actor Brian Vernel.

