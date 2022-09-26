James and Ola Jordan share predictions on first celeb to leave Strictly - and it might surprise you Check out the pair’s early predictions for the show

James and Ola Jordan have given their verdicts on the return of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - and have already shared their predictions on who they think might be out of the competition first.

Although Tony Adams ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard alongside his partner, Katya Jones, James and Ola revealed that they don’t think the retired footballer will be the first one out.

"Because of [Tony’s] reaction, his genuine upset from it all, I would have picked up the phone and voted for him," James explained. "I don’t think it did him any harm in week one, I know that no one was going out. But I think people will be on his side next week. I will be sitting there willing him to do well."

So who will be going out first? Although Ola suggested Kaye Adams and Kai Widdringham, as well as Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova. She said: "The thing with Matt Goss is that everyone has high hopes, and he wasn’t quite there."

James added: "It came across as he wanted it too much. Sometimes people don’t like that, and won’t pick up the phone and vote for him. I’m sure he’s a lovely guy!"

The pair also gave advice to the dancers for week two, where the voting will open to decide who will leave the show first. Ola said: "Trust your partner for the celebrities. Enjoy it as much as you can, I know it’s nerve-racking and nerves take over, but enjoy the whole thing and just trust your partner."

James added: "You are going to get nervous, it’s a massive part of being on Strictly, and it’s about accepting the nerves rather than trying not to be nervous. Accept it and try and enjoy those nerves and control them, then try and get rid of them."

