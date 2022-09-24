VIDEO: Strictly's Anton du Beke divides opinion with 'uncomfortable' comment on dance Strictly Come Dancing headed back to our screens

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, and fans had plenty of opinions to share during the first live episode, especially about Anton du Beke's comments.

Taking to the dance floor, Kiss FM DJ Tyler West and pro partner Dianne Buswell performed a moving American Smooth, that featured a daring lift, and it was Anton's turn to critique them first. Starting his comments, the judge said: "Well, there is something about a big strapping chap dancing with a… slight lady and dancing together in a sensitive way in a lovely gorgeous…"

WATCH: Anton du Beke divides fans with 'uncomfortable' comments

And as he continued giving his critique, host Tess Daly stifled some laughs alongside Tyler and Dianne.

However, fans were a bit offput about Anton's remarks, with one commenting: "'There's something about a big, strapping chap dance with a slight gorgeous lady'. Anton is creepy."

A second agreed: "Anton struggling to pull himself verbally back across that line he started to cross then!" while a third commented: "Oh god Anton stop before it's too late."

Fans thought Anton's remarks were strange

Tyler's routine did go down fairly well with the judges, with head judge Shirley Ballas giving the pair a standing ovation and even Craig Revel Horwood was impressed with the lift.

Speaking about his partnership with Dianne, Tyler said: "I fell to the floor when she walked in! I didn’t think it was going to be Dianne, and when she walked in it was amazing.

"We met before and we just have that chemistry and banner where it's like, she's like my sister and once you get past that everything else just becomes so fun."

