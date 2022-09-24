Viewers think they’ve found their Strictly Come Dancing winner following first dance What did you make of the dance routine?

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back, and viewers are determined that they have already chosen their winner, even more all of the dance routines were finished!

Taking to Twitter, fans were full of praise for Richie Anderson’s first performance with Giovanni Pernice, where the pair danced to I’m Your Man by Wham. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Ritchie to win….maybe not strictly but something lovely bloke …not taking himself too seriously so why should we….more like him please—fun #Strictly," while another added: "The whole of the UK could power off the energy of Ritchie! Loved that! #Strictly."

A third person added: "I absolutely loved that. Ritchie is a great performer and really some the dance #Strictly." Another fan tweeted: "I can’t lie, that was absolutely EVERYTHING I don’t care about anything except Ritchie having the absolute time of his life #Strictly."

What did you think of the routine?

Richie opened up about deciding to be in a same-sex pairing with Giovanni, telling HELLO! and other reporters: "They said it’s up to you whether you want to dance with a female partner, or a male partner, and I went home and I spoke to my other half and we celebrated our ten-year anniversary in October and he said, ‘You have to, this year, dance with a man.’

How good was their dance?!

"I thought back to John and Johannes last year and Nicola and Katya the year before, and I wish when I was growing up as a teenager and working out what I was and what I wasn't that I would have had that representation on primetime TV. So it was a bit of a no-brainer for me. Giovanni came in and surprised me at Radio 2 and when he walked through the door, oh my god. I think I deafened Zoe Ball from screaming."

