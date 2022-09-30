Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin and Ellie Simmonds make big announcement – fans react The pair have a team name!

Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin and Ellie Simmonds have announced their team name – much to the delight of their Strictly colleagues and fans.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nikita shared a series of photographs taken throughout the week and wrote: "Welcome to #teamELITA Thursday. What do you think about our team name? @elliesimmonds @bbcstrictly."

WATCH: Nikita Kuzmin and Ellie Simmonds impress with their Cha Cha Cha

Ellie also posted on her own account, sharing two fun photos of themselves. "A day in the life of ELITA," she captioned the post.

Reacting to the announcement, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez commented: "This is so cute @nikita__kuzmin," whilst this year's contestant Fleur East remarked: "So sweet!"

The pair announced their team name on Thursday

"Perfect team name, love it!" added another, whilst a fourth said: "Aww a team name. Love it. #teamELITA."

Nikita and Ellie's post came just hours after they appeared on Strictly's companion show, It Takes Two, and admitted to having had a "challenging week".

Nikita told host Janette Manrara that they've had to make changes to their routine because of their height difference.

"It's a challenging week, let's not hide that," he said, before adding: "We are trying to figure out the strides and how we can adapt things."

Ellie and Nikita looked glam for their It Takes Two appearance

After seeing a clip from rehearsals, Nikita went on to praise Ellie, saying: "Look at the footwork, I am really proud of the footwork, she's doing great."

"There is a height difference between the two of you, so how are you adapting the routine to make it work for you guys?" presenter and former Strictly pro Janette asked Nikita.

"Especially today in rehearsals, the hold finally got into the perfect place, the head shape, the beautiful extensions.

"Of course, in every step we have to think, how can we go around each other? Because the stride is slightly different so in every step, we are very conscious about it.

"I have to let her pass, and she has to go around, it's changing the figures a little bit.

"The good thing is the technique is still the same, the technique is always there. The rise and fall, the heel and toe, it's still the same so we can rely on that, but it's had a lot of challenges."

