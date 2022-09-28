Strictly star Ellie Simmonds reveals candid chat she and Nikita had over dancing together We loved their routine on Saturday

Strictly star Ellie Simmonds has opened up about her partnership with Nikita Kuzmin, revealing that the pair discussed how to make their partnership work ahead of training together.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the show, Ellie explained: "It's so out of my comfort zone and it's about adapting. Nikita and I were saying, ‘How are we going to work it,’ and we’re both in the unknown.

WATCH: Their dance received 26 points

"He’s never danced with anyone with dwarfism before, I’ve never danced before, so how’s it going to work out? I feel like I've seen Rose do it last year, as JJ, Lauren and Johnny. There’ve been so many [contestants] for disability representation, to be part of that it's just a huge honour.

Ellie and Nikita scored an impressive 26 score for their Cha-Cha, and she posted about the performance on Instagram, writing: "Last night was out of this world! I’m still on such a high. I wanted to do that dance again and again!! But the best thing is we’re back to training first thing tomorrow for our next dance! Whoooo! Sooooo exciting!!"

How amazing was Nikita and Ellie's Cha-Cha on Saturday?

Speaking about the response from the dwarfism community, Ellie continued: "I've had so many people reaching out, not just in the UK but worldwide like, Wow Ellie you're doing this, you're going to help us and represent us.’ It’s a huge, huge honour." Ellie added that Nikita had been "so lovely and supportive" during their training.

The star also revealed how BBC had helped her, adding: " They make sure I’m comfortable, that there are rails, that I can reach everything, all of that. It makes me feel so comfortable and relaxed."

