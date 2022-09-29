Strictly's Giovanni Pernice addresses fallout rumours with dance partner Richie Anderson The pair are vying for this year's Strictly glitterball

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has responded to reports that suggest his friendship with celebrity dance partner Richie Anderson is on the rocks.

MORE: Strictly's Richie Anderson praises Giovanni Pernice in heartwarming tribute after first dance

Appearing on Strictly's spin-off show It Takes Two on Wednesday, the pair were forced to address the recent rumours and subsequently denied them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice pays tribute to his 'leading lady'

"We are having a good, we're definitely having a good time. Obviously, it's a dance competition at the end of the day so we have to learn something," the professional dancer.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice

READ: Giovanni Pernice talks sizzling chemistry with Rose Ayling-Ellis after dedicating tattoo to her

"But there is no problem. Where is the camera? There is no problem between us, we are having a good time. So forget about what you are writing, it's not true."

Laughing, Richie placed his hand on Giovanni's shoulder as he nodded along, while host Janette Manrara joked they were "in love".

The admission comes after reports claimed the two stars "haven't clicked" since being paired together. Earlier this month, they were announced as the BBC show's second all-male partnership and are one of two same-sex pairings in this series.

Richie and Giovanni danced the Cha Cha Cha

Following their first dance over the weekend, Richie shared a clip of their dance - the Cha Cha Cha to I'm Your Man by Wham! - and gushed about their partnership.

"A moment I'll never forget and so grateful I got to share it with @giovannipernice," he wrote. "Thank you Gio for being the most amazing teacher over the past fortnight. "Last night was a real dream come true moment [heart emoji]. And what a banger to cha-cha-cha too, Wham I'm your Man.

"Plenty of feedback from the judges to take on board, can't wait to get back in the rehearsal studio tomorrow and put it into practice. Thank you Gio and @bbcstrictly [heart emoji]."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.