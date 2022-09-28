Strictly star Tony Adams reveals partner Katya Jones' harsh words about his dancing

Tony Adams and Katya Jones struggled to impress judges with their football-themed performance on the first week of Strictly Come Dancing – but we're so ready for them to come back to smash the competition in week two! Ahead of the show's launch, Tony opened up about having Katya as a coach, revealed that she is what he needs to get to the level needed in the show.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, the retired football manager joked that he was "scared to death" of his new partner, who has previously performed with Ed Balls, Nicola Adams and Joe McFadden.

He even revealed that the dancing pro had given him some harsh criticism, saying: "I think that's what I need in the early days of training… I did a bit of French style and she said, ‘Whatever that was, I never want to see it again."

During Saturday's routine, Tony had gone wrong on a couple of occasions during the challenging routine. The judges all picked up on mistakes, with Katya demonstrating to head judge Shirley Ballas that Tony did know the right posture for the dance.

The pair have had a great time in rehearsals

And when it came to Anton du Beke, the judge joked: "As you come out, we don't know what your routine is, and as it turns out, neither do you." The comment prompted laughter from the audience, and got Katya to scream: "He does! Can we have another go, please!"

But Anton responded: "That's the unfortunate thing about this show, you only get one go."

Tony shared an Instagram post chatting abut his experience, writing: "What a night - I’ll always take a bum slap from @mattgoss any day (swipe)... Thanks so much to the brilliant, PATIENT @katyajones who literally held me up! we go again… love to the @bbcstrictly #savinglives #mentalhealth #addiction #comfortzone."

