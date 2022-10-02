NCIS' Brian Dietzen pays tribute to co-star with jarring photo The two have been working together since season 18

Brian Dietzen left his fans momentarily taken aback with a recent photograph he shared on social media featuring his co-star Katrina Law.

The picture saw the two of them looking exhausted but happy, although their clothes were stained with sweat and blood.

While initially believing it to be a teaser for something to come, Brian made it clear in his caption that it was in fact a tribute.

The picture was a sweet birthday shout-out to his co-star, referencing the long and grueling days they spend on set filming NCIS.

"Happy birthday to one of the absolute best people to spend long days on set with. Have a great one, @katrinalaw!" he wrote.

The official CBS Twitter account left a comment that read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN @katrinalaw! We are so happy to have you be a part of the CBS Family."

Happy birthday to one of the absolute best people to spend long days on set with. Have a great one, @katrinalaw! pic.twitter.com/lxdiihNivz — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) September 30, 2022

Brian paid a birthday tribute to his co-star Katrina

"I love these two together. About time they had some good times & fun & happiness amongst all the bloodshed & trouble," a fan said, with another jokingly adding: "And all you got her for her Birthday is blood stained clothes! C'mon man… STEP UP!"

While Brian's Dr. Jimmy Palmer has been a staple on the series since season one, he eventually became a regular character in season ten, having become a major fan favorite too.

Katrina, on the other hand, first made guest appearances in season 18 and was eventually promoted to main character status the following season.

The two characters started off as best friends, but eventually, sparks began to fly as they admitted their feelings for one another in the season 19 finale.

The two have been praised for their on-screen chemistry

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight previously, Brian spoke of his experience working with Katrina, saying: "Ever since Katrina joined the show, we've really enjoyed having scenes together.

"Whether it's the evidence findings [or] coming down to autopsy. We've always found some way to enjoy the scene. And they've given us some great scenes together too."

