Michael Weatherly's special romantic gesture to wife Bojana Jankovic is so touching

Michael Weatherly made the most romantic gesture to his wife Bojana Jankovic on their first date - and you won't believe it.

MORE: NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite for special announcement

The actor, 54, was so enthralled with Bojana after their first meeting, that he flew all the way to Paris to take her on their first date after she revealed she was going on vacation with friends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Weatherly's huge romantic gesture to wife Bojana Jankovic revealed

Recalling the heartwarming moment in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the star explained: "I ran into this beautiful woman with her hair in a ponytail and I was smitten, and I said 'I'm going to take you out to dinner.'

SEE: NCIS boss opens up about Michael Weatherly comeback - and fans will be delighted

READ: NCIS teases huge change for season 20 - and fans will not be happy

The pair married in 2009

"I was in Vancouver where she lived and was in medical school and I was just visiting seeing the Police in concert, seven years ago, and the beautiful Bojana my wife, I said 'tomorrow are you free for dinner?' and she said 'I'm very busy' so I said, 'Next week I'll fly back from LA' she said I can't, 'I'm going to Europe for three weeks with my girlfriends but I'll be back' and I said, 'Where are you going' and she said, 'Well I am in Paris for the first night…' and I said: 'Paris? How about if I take you to dinner in Paris?'"

Michael's romantic gesture worked as following a two-year long-distance relationship the couple wed in 2009 and have been going strong ever since. He added to People: "My kids and my marriage are the things I'm proudest of."

The pair have a wonderful relationship

Bonja is an award-winning doctor as a fellow of the American College of Physicians and double board-certified in internal and integrative medicine. The pair share two beautiful children, daughter Olivia, ten, and son Liam, nine.

The mom-of-two is trained in functional medicine, nutrition, and mindfulness and patients typically visit her for "their gut health, thyroid health, energy levels and anxiety among many other conditions," according to her website.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.