Pauley Perrette looks unrecognisable with long blond hair transformation in epic throwback The former NCIS star has often changed her appearance

Pauley Perrette is renowned for her iconic dark brown hair and statement bangs, but over the years she's experimented with a number of looks.

The former NCIS star reminded her fans on Twitter recently of the time she rocked blond hair - and she suits it just as much as she does being a brunette.

Pauley had shared a collage of photos to mark her good friend and "adorable assistant" Joey Jsf's birthday. In one photo she was seen with her long blond locks, which were styled in three bunches.

Another picture saw Pauley rock multi-coloured hair which was styled in a topknot. In the caption, she wrote: "Today is the birthday of my ADORABLE ASSISTANT (Yes that's his official title) @joey_jsf.

"Over 20 years of love, fun and friendship. He makes my life better every single day. LOVE YOU!!!"

Pauley is well known to many fans for her role as Abby Sciuto in NCIS, which she played for 15 years before quitting in 2018.

While she is quite active on social media, Pauley has stepped back from acting in the last few years.

She admitted the following year that she would never return to NCIS. Following her departure, Pauley chose not to look for television work elsewhere but did return to screens to star in the NBC sitcom Broke, where she played the lead role.

However, the show was cancelled after just one season, and in 2020, the actress announced that she had officially retired from acting.

The actress was recently inundated with support from her fans after revealing on Twitter that she had suffered from a stroke and nearly died last year, among other upsetting incidents that had happened to her over the years.

It read: "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stroke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne. Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!"

The actress shared footage of herself alongside the post, where she said: "Oh my God, it's September 2nd, it's the one-year anniversary since I had a stroke and I’m still here."

She continued: "Yes, I’m still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?" The star went on to explain how she "almost died from a hair dye allergy" and was the victim of an assault too.

