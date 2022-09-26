Mark Harmon's wife Pam Dawber's sad news as Mork & Mindy creator dies

Mark Harmon's wife and former NCIS actress Pam Dawber has faced some sad news this week, as it has been announced that the co-creator of Mork & Mindy passed away.

MORE: NCIS star's heartbreaking homeless battle revealed

Dale McRaven, who also created Perfect Strangers, passed away aged 83 at his home in Porter Ranch, California.

Dale co-created Mork & Mindy with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall, and the ABC sitcom also starred the late Robin Williams.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mark Harmon waves goodbye to his NCIS alter-ego

Pam played Mindy on the hit sitcom, while Robin played Mork, an alien from outer space who learnt about the world from his roommate and eventual love interest Mindy.

MORE: Sean Murray's daughter's NCIS appearance revealed

MORE: How Mark Harmon's painful injury changed his lifestyle

Pam was in 94 of the 95 episodes of the show between 1978 and 1982. The show enjoyed four seasons before ending.

Mork & Mindy earned Dale an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1979. The show also helped to carve out successful careers for both Robin and Pam.

Mark Harmon's wife Pam Dawber's Mork & Mindy colleague, co-creator Dale McRaven has passed away

The actress has starred in shows including My Sister Sam and NCIS alongside her husband Mark.

MORE: Michael Weatherly's son looks just like him in new photo

MORE: Mark Harmon opens up about why he doesn't go on social media

While Pam and Mark are both well-known actors, when it comes to their private lives, they prefer to keep a low profile.

Mark and Pam tied the knot in 1987 and are doting parents to two sons - Sean and Ty. Pam has also opened up in the past about their decision to not share much of their personal lives with the world.

Talking to People, she said: "We're not trying to keep something secret, but if you don't want it totally exploited by the press, you have to."

Pam and Robin Williams played Mork and Mindy in the hit show

She added: "When you’re married, that's real life. And to go and plaster your kids…I'm sorry. I'm not for that." Mark has previously opened up about their lifestyle and why so little is known about them during an interview with TV Insider.

MORE: Michael Weatherly shares rare photo of daughter amid disappointing family news

MORE: NCIS' Michael Weatherly's dangerous health condition revealed

He said of their privacy: "It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot. I'm not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren’t into that either. Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there’s a part of that that’s just not natural."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.