Annette O'Toole opens the doors into her stylish Los Angeles home

Annette O'Toole lives in a beautiful home in West Los Angeles with her husband, actor Michael McKean.

MORE: Annette O'Toole opens up about reuniting with Virgin River cast after absence

The Virgin River star recently opened the doors into their stylish property after sharing a photo of herself posing in the living area, in front of a bookcase filled with books and decorated with a vase of flowers.

Another photo posted from the property shows Annette standing in the lounge in front of a floral print sofa and wooden armchair. The spacious area has been painted a mustard shade which contrasts nicely with the white decor.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Virgin River's cryptic season four teaser

Michael previously opened up about the house, describing it to Chicago Tribune as "faux-Mediterranean, or so the wife says." The house boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with a pool house and spacious garden.

MORE: Virgin River actress Annette O'Toole stuns fans with throwback photo from early career

MORE: Virgin River star issues stark warning to fans amid season five filming break

During the interview about their home, Michael also described their living room as a "mini ballroom, perfect for the outsize personalities the entire household seems blessed with. We sing, dance, make music... try and stop us."

Annette and Michael have been married since 1999, and between them have four children. The Virgin River actress shares daughters Nell and Anna with ex-husband Bill Geisslinger. Michael is father to Fletcher and Collin - who tragically passed away in 2012.

Virgin River star Annette O'Toole shared a rare look inside her home

It's been a busy time for Annette, who recently opened up to HELLO! about reuniting with the rest of the Virgin River cast after her season three absence.

MORE: Virgin River star Zibby Allen hints at shocking revenge storyline

MORE: Virgin River fans will adore this upcoming Netflix drama - all you need to know

The actress plays Hope McCrae in the hit Netflix show, and discussed the reason behind being away from the show in season three.

"I missed work so much and it was really out of my hands," she explained. "Season three took place at the worst time of COVID. There was no vaccine and being away from my family for the first time, kind of ever, was it a real issue.

The actress lives in LA with husband Michael McKean

"Normally I could fly back and forth. But my mother is going to be 97 in a couple of weeks and at the time she was 95 and I was very concerned about being able to get back to her because I'm her only child and she depends on me for a lot. But that was the issue. It wasn't fear about the virus so much, although that was scary, it was mostly about being separated from my family. My whole life I've had to be away from my family and it doesn't get easier, it actually gets harder.

"I was [in Vancouver] for 9/11 and when that happened, all the planes stopped and I had to drive home to LA when I was able to go. So that was my fear, that that would happen to me again and maybe because it has happened before it was more in my mind than it would have been. Coming back was wonderful. It was great. We went right back to where we were and it was like it never happened."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.