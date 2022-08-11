Virgin River star issues stark warning to fans amid season five filming break

Virgin River star Colin Lawrence has issued a stark warning to his fans, telling them to be wary of fake accounts posing as him and asking for money.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor, who plays Preacher in the hit Netflix drama, addressed his followers in a video message.

WATCH: Are you enjoying season four?

He said: "Hey everybody out there in the social media world. I just wanted to let you know that I've been informed by many of my followers that there are a handful of fraudulent Instagram and Twitter [accounts] out there pretending to be me, sending messages asking for stuff that I would never ask for."

He continued: "So I just wanted to let you know that if you do not see the 'colinlawrence97' with the blue check mark, it is not me. I do not ask for money, I do not ask for phone numbers, I do not ask for hook-ups."

He ended the video by adding: "I'm sorry to have to send this message out but there are some cray crays out there who just want to take advantage of anything they can. But that is not me. So, once again, if it ain't got the blue check mark, it ain't true."

Colin warned his followers about fake accounts

His co-star Ben Hollingsworth, who plays Dan Brady, was quick to make light of the situation with a comment that read: "Dude - now you tell me!?!!? I've been helping out your secret family in Bangladesh for four years with monthly wire transfers and NOW you tell me you only have one account!?!? Or wait, is this like that thing where you said you only have one family and then winked?"

Other fans thanked the star for the warning, with one person writing: "Thanks for taking the time and caring enough to send out this message!" while another added: "Thanks for the heads up!"

The message comes amid filming for the new season of the popular Netflix drama. The cast are currently in Vancouver filming for series five.

Colin plays Preacher in the Netflix series

Back in July, the show announced that production on new episodes had begun. Sharing a screenshot of the show's cast all appearing together on a Zoom call, the caption read: "A snapshot of our amazing cast during a table read for SEASON 5.

"Yes, you heard that right folks….We have now started production on SEASON 5!" it continued. "Also, please meet our lovely new Show-runner for S5 @patrickseansmith (pictured here.) We can't WAIT for you to see what we have in store. Don't forget though, Season 4 is only 2 days away. See you soon!!"

