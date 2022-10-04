Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar gives huge update on series seven - and fans will be delighted The actor appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has given a huge update on the potential series seven of the beloved BBC police drama, saying that the cast "might hear something" from creator Jed Mercurio in the coming weeks.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the actor revealed that the cast are keen to do more of the show in some form.

When asked by host Susanna Reid if there will be another season, he said: "Yes, we really hope so. Everybody's kind of gunning for it."

Ed Balls interjected, asking whether it would be another full series, to which the 64-year-old responded: "Well, we don't really know. It's entirely down to Jed and so we're keeping our fingers crossed.

"Within the next few weeks or couple of months, we might hear something."

Ed added: "The story isn't finished, is it?"

Adrian stars alongside Martin Compston in the series

Adrian responded: "The story can continue, put it that way. In terms of the story finishing, I think was a really interesting ending, that's what reality is like. It's usually one guy. It's not a Mr. Big, it's just somebody along the line who decides to discard a piece of information and not make the call."

"So, in that respect, I think it was a very realistic ending but it didn't satisfy the sensational need in the public."

While it looks as though a full-blown series is not on the cards, fans may be seeing two extended episodes or a four-part series sometime in the future.

The cast "might hear something" from creator Jed Mercurio in the coming weeks

"There's a big appetite for more Line of Duty," Adrian told The Times earlier this year. "It could be three or four episodes, I don't think there's going to be six for some reason. It might be two 90 minutes.

"But it's all entirely down to Jed what the storyline is going to be. It's a big ask for him," he added.

In a separate interview with Radio Times magazine, he revealed that there's "something in Jed's laptop – a couple of templates as to how things could go" and that he's "hoping something might happen next year".

