Line of Duty creator teams up with Morven Christie for new thriller - and we can't wait Jed Mercurio's and The Bay actress' next project revealed

Line of Duty creator Jed Mecurio has a brand new ITV thriller in the works, and we couldn't be more excited!

The mastermind behind some of television's best dramas is set to team up with Morven Christie in her first TV role since her shock departure from crime drama The Bay. In Payback, the actress will be returning to her native Scotland to play a woman who finds herself entangled in a perilous police operation to topple a notorious crime lord.

As the synopsis for the series reads: "With an idyllic family lifestyle in the suburbs of Edinburgh, Lexie is unaware her husband, Jared, has been laundering Cal Morris' illegal earnings on a vast scale. Jared's every move is being monitored by financial investigators DC Jibran Khan and DCI Adam Guthrie, who are determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal Morris to justice.

"A partner in Jared's business, Lexie is forced into working for Cal, at the same time as the police net inexorably tightens. Soon Lexie finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger."

Morven Christie will lead the cast of the new ITV drama

Joining Morven in the cast are The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Peter Mullan, Ten Percent star Prasanna Puwanaraja and Derek Riddell, who is known for his roles in Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack.

Jed is the mastermind behind some of television's best drama

Speaking about the exciting new role, Morven said: "I fell in love with Lexie from the first page, and I'm absolutely delighted to be working with Peter and this wonderful team in my hometown."

As viewers will know, Morven was last seen on screens playing the lead character of DS Lisa Armstrong in ITV's much-loved crime drama The Bay. It came as a big shock to viewers when she announced her exit at the end of season two and was replaced by Marsha Thomason for the third series.

While Morven is yet to open up about the exact reason for her departure, she bid farewell to the role on social media: "Bye Lisa. You were a gift. Thank you Daragh Carville, thank you beloved @leehavenjones for bringing me in, and biggest love EVER to the crew who had my back and have my heart."

