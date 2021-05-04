Line of Duty star Martin Compston's new BBC thriller looks amazing - details The new drama also stars Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie

Fresh off the back of Line of Duty series six, Martin Compston has landed a starring role in a new BBC drama Vigil and we can't wait to see him in action!

MORE: Line of Duty Insider: Is series 7 happening? What we know so far

The series will see the Steve Arnott actor return to his native Scotland to play a Royal Navy officer called Craig Burke who finds himself caught up in a murder investigation after someone on board his submarine suddenly dies.

Want to know more? Check out the new trailer below and keep reading for everything we know so far about the new drama...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the first trailer for new BBC thriller Vigil

The six-part drama, which will air on BBC One later this year, follows DCI Amy Silva (played by Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Game of Thrones'' Rose Leslie) as they investigate the death that has taken place on the Scottish seas.

MORE: 5 shows to watch if you love Line of Duty

MORE: Martin Compston speaks out after fans' disappointment at Line of Duty's finale

However, the two detectives have their work cut out for them. As Martin's character says in the tense teaser trailer: "There are 20 different ways you could kill Vigil's crew single-handed".

The thriller will also star Endeavour actor Shaun Evans and Noughts + Crosses' Paterson Joseph and comes from the same makers as Line of Duty, Bodyguard and The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Suranne Jones leads the cast of the new BBC thriller

The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

MORE: When will Jed Mercurio's other drama Bodyguard return for season two?

"DCI Amy Silva and DS Kirsten Longacre lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain's national security."

Vigil is just one of Martin's exciting new projects due out in the coming months; the 36-year-old actor is set to reprise his role of Daniel in series two of forensic drama Traces later this year and is currently filming a new miniseries titled The Rig alongside fellow Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.