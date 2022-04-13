Line of Duty stars reunite for powerful video - fans react The AC-12 gang are back at it

Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar have reunited once again to reprise their roles from the popular BBC drama for a special video.

The actors teamed up with the activist group Led By Donkeys to give their take on the recent partygate fines handed out to Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The seven-minute long video, shared by the show's creator Jed Mercurio on Twitter, shows a superimposed image of the Prime Minister making his way to the iconic AC-12 interview room where he's met by Superintendent Ted Hastings, DI Kate Fleming and DI Steve Arnott.

The video began with Martin giving a voiceover in character as DI Arnott, introducing the PM for the tape before getting into questioning.

Vicky, playing Kate Fleming, starts: "We've been asked to review your case, the case of a Prime Minister who has broken the law."

Superimposed images of Boris appeared in the video

"A law you created," adds Martin. "A law you made the whole country abide by."

Adrian, playing Hastings, then weighs in: "Too many of our institutions are failing the British public by turning a blind eye to your wrongdoing, but not us, fella. We will uphold standards without fear or favour."

During the video, the AC-12 gang question Boris about several government controversies that occurred over the course of the pandemic, including the Downing Street renovations and the party that took place the night before Prince Phillip's funeral.

The cast reunited for the special video

The video concludes with Hastings giving a scolding speech: "You are finished here, Prime Minister. You are finished with lying to us, and that's only the start of it.

"Christ knows what criminal charges you’re going to end up facing. You have put the knife through the heart of everything we aspire to be as a nation and we won't bear it, we won't bare it a day longer.

"We will not be corrupted by you," he adds as a video of the PM shaking his head in shame plays.

Fans praised the special video

This is the second time that the cast have come together to comment on the government as they also released a shorter video back in January after news broke that there had been parties held at Downing Street in the summer of 2020.

Fans were quick praise the video in the comments section, with one person tweeting: "Brilliant. You literally couldn't make it up. Because you don't have to," while another added: "Fantastic superb inventive drama. You could not write this if it sadly wasn't true. The Oscar goes to… Led By Donkeys."

A third person commented: "Best short documentary goes to… Led By Donkeys… Wild applauds!!!"

