The real reason Netflix series Firefly Lane is ending after just two seasons revealed

Netflix is ending another beloved show - it's been confirmed that heartwarming comedy-drama Firefly Lane is set to conclude with its upcoming second season.

But why does it have to end? Well, it turns out that executive producer and showrunner Maggie Friedman has a very justified reason for wrapping things up…

The series stars Grey's Anatomy's Katherine Heigl and Scrubs stars Sarah Chalke as Tully and Kate, two unlikely but inseparable best friends, and the show follows their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

The first season consisted of ten episodes and it has been revealed that the upcoming second season will consist of a whopping 16 episodes and be split into two parts. The first nine episodes will be released on Friday 2 December 2022 and the final seven episodes will drop sometime in 2023.

While fans who have been waiting almost two years to catch up with the BFFs - season one was released in February 2021 - will be disappointed that the show is coming to an end, it makes a lot of sense given that it is based on a pair of novels by bestselling author Kristin Hannah.

While season one covered the events of the first book, Firefly Lane, and ended with the reveal that Tully and Kate were estranged despite their years of enduring friendship, season two is set to cover the follow-up novel, Fly Away and concludes Tully and Kate's story for good.

As far as we're aware, Kristin has no plans to continue the book series any further, meaning that there isn't any more story left for the Netflix series to cover.

However, it seems that fans will be sure to get the sendoff the show deserves, given its super-sized new season. It's not the only change viewers can look forward to as its also been revealed that the second season will feature new cast members, including India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy and Ignacio Serricchio. They join Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis and Yael Yurman.

