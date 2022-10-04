Fans notice incredible detail in Lindsay Lohan's big Netflix movie announcement

Lindsay Lohan and Netflix delighted fans on Monday, as they announced the release date of the actress' new film Falling for Christmas.

MORE: Lindsay Lohan looks unrecognizable in sweet throwback photo – fans react

The festive film, which also stars Glee's Chord Overstreet, will be released on 10 November, but making the announcement on Instagram, Lindsay wrote a cheeky caption that fans went wild for.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Selling the OC - official trailer

"It's October 3rd. now mark your calendars for November 10th," she captioned the post, which featured a poster of the film.

READ: Why Lindsay Lohan's marriage was even more special than you think

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan delights fans as she announces surprising new career move

Fans were quick to praise her caption, which is a reference to her hit film Mean Girls.

The film will be released next month

"The caption is so fetch," wrote one, whilst a second added: "BAHAHAHAHHA THE CAPTION IS ICONIC."

A third remarked: "That caption." "On October 3rd he asked me what day it was.. it's October 3rd. Iconic.," wrote a fourth.

Lindsay's 2004 film became so popular that October 3 has since been recognized as Mean Girls Day due to a famous scene.

In it, Lindsay's character, Cady Heron, recalls being in the classroom daydreaming about her high school crush, Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett.

The holiday romance is the first of three films Lindsay is making with Netflix

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was." Cady recalls. "It's October 3rd," she replies, too excited about the exchange to notice that the topic could not have been more mundane.

Fans celebrate the day every year by wearing pink clothing at events and also generating new memes on the day.

The synopsis for Lindsay's new holiday romance film reads: "In the days leading up to Christmas, a young and newly engaged heiress experiences a skiing accident. After being diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner and his daughter."

Lindsay will star in two more films for Netflix, the second of which she is currently filming in Ireland and will be titled Irish Wish.