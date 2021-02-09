Firefly Lane on Netflix has been trending ever since it landed on the streaming platform earlier this month. But while plenty of TV lovers are engrossed by the dramas series' ten episodes, the dramatic cliffhanger ending has left some confused. Warning: spoilers ahead!

The drama, which is based on the novel by Kristen Hannah and stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, focuses on long-term best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, and the trials and tribulations they face throughout their lives from childhood to adulthood.

But the final episode saw the two friends clash at Kate's father's funeral over an unexplained rift. Kate tells Tully: "No one wants you here," before Tully adds: "Don't you think you've punished me enough?" So, what has left the two friends locking horns?

It seems fans may have to wait for a second season to get concrete answers to their questions, but viewers could turn to the book to find out the potential reasons behind Tully and Kate's argument.

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in Firefly Lane

In the novel, when Kate turns to Tully for advice regarding her troublesome teenage daughter, Marah, Tully decides to bring the mother-and-daughter-duo onto her talk show, The Girlfriend Hour, to discuss the issue.

But during the segment, Tully somehow ends up putting her foot in it and makes out her friend to be a bad mother. It's not yet known if the TV show will follow this same format in the future as Netflix is yet to formally announce if more episodes are on the horizon.

Are you watching the Netflix show?

Show creator, Maggie Friedman, has opened up about the dramatic ending, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I knew that Tully and Kate were going to be estranged at the end of the season, but I didn't know how I was going to dramatize that."

She added: "I knew we were working towards that signpost because I felt like a good cliffhanger for season one is: 'Oh my God, wait, these Firefly Lane girls forever are suddenly not? What happened?' I wanted to leave the audience with some big questions."

On the prospect of a second season, Maggie added: "I think there are a lot more stories to tell, if we're lucky enough to have a season two, of those girls going through high school and what that's like.

"I'd love to keep telling us that those stories and those actors are so good, so of course, I would want to keep seeing them."

