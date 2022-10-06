Khloe Kardashian looks totally different in photo shown in new episode as she reflects on 'lessons learned' The new episode of The Kardashians is out now

Khloe Kardashian has detailed the lessons she has learned in the recent episode of The Kardashians.

The reality TV star, who recently welcomed her second child via a surrogate, was discussing her infamous arrest in 2007, during episode three of the Hulu show when a photo of her mugshot showed the star looking totally different.

The mom-of-two spoke about the incident as she reflected to the camera. "I went to jail when I was 22, I went to jail for a DUI. Not smart, don't drink and drive," she said.

"My mom has my mugshot framed. Malika did my hair and I did my own makeup. I've never been to jail since, so I've learned my lesson."

Khloe was arrested in 2007

The aftermath of the incident was caught on camera at the time during an episode of their E! show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Die-hard fans of the famous family will know this is the incident during which their momager, Kris Jenner, could be heard telling sister Kim Kardashian to "stop taking selfies" while they were en route to the police station.

Khloe has been reflecting on her personal life in the previous two episodes of the reality show, which launched on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK earlier this year, including the birth of her second child with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The former couple's new baby, a son, was announced to the world shortly before the birth due to Khloe wanting to keep the news private after more revelations of cheating on Tristan's part came to light.

Khloe has been detailing her trauma on the new season of The Kardashians

During last week's episode, Khloe and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, explored the trauma Khloe had been through by undergoing a "brain scan". The scan aimed to look at blood flow to the brain and help determine mental health issues through physiology.

"My dad died when I was 19, I was married for five years and got a divorce, my ex-husband struggled with drugs, but he had a lot of trauma and I think I was exposed to a lot being in that relationship," Khloe then shared with Doctor Raymond.

She continued: "My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while pregnant and he just had a baby with someone else, and all these things I find out from social media. It sounds unbelievable that this is what one person has gone through."

