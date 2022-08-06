Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome baby boy via surrogate The two are also parents to True

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have confirmed that they have welcomed a second child together soon after announcing they were expecting.

The reality TV star shared in July that she and her ex-boyfriend were having another baby, and a rep for Khloé confirmed to Page Six that their child had arrived.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the statement said, having given birth to a baby boy.

“We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," it also added, with People confirming that a name for their son hasn't been decided yet.

HELLO! confirmed that the star was expecting a child, with a statement from their rep saying: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."

Khloé and Tristan are not back together, and have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters since December, being parents to four-year-old True.

This is Khloé's second child with ex Tristan

The moment the family found out about Tristan's cheating scandal was caught on cameras during The Kardashians, with Khloe sobbing and calling it a "despicable” situation.

Cameras were rolling when Kim Kardashian called her sister to alert her to the lawsuit that revealed Maralee Nichols was suing Tristan for child support, with the rest of the family immediately coming to her support after more details were revealed.

Their new child was conceived before his transgression was revealed, with Khloé mentioning in the past that she was ready to have another child.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in February of 2021, she said: “I feel like it's now time to have another kid.

The two are parents to True

"I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared."

