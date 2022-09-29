Khloe Kardashian shares 'unbelievable' traumas during emotional The Kardashians episode Khloe is now a mom to two children

Khloe Kardashian bravely opened up on the traumas she has overcome in the recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

MORE: Are Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone dating? All we know

The mom-of-two was encouraged by sister Kendall to undergo a brain scan at the Amen Clinic that aims to look at blood flow to the brain and help determine mental health issues through physiology.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Kardashians on Hulu - season two trailer

After taking a test at home where she asked to select emotions on faces and recall sequences of numbers, Khloe was left frustrated when the results claimed that although she has emotional awareness, she also has a negativity bias and is only 1% resilient.

"Get the [expletive] out," she exclaimed before adding: "You go through what I have been through and see if you can handle it."

MORE: Who sued the Kardashians? The $100 million lawsuit explained

Kendall questioned whether Khloe has really "processed" her feelings, and the SPECT scan later revealed that Khloe is a worrier and "can be anxious".

The doctor also shared that she had diamond-shaped activity in one part of her brain which hinted at emotional trauma.

Kendall and Khloe take the test at home

"My dad died when I was 19, I was married for five years and got a divorce, my ex-husband struggled with drugs, but he had a lot of trauma and I think I was exposed to a lot being in that relationship," Khloe then shared with Doctor Raymond.

She continued: "My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while pregnant and he just had a baby with someone else, and all these things I find out from social media."

"It sounds unbelievable that this is what one person has gone through," she then added, praising her family for helping her hold it together.

Kendall encouraged Khloe to have the scans

"It surprises me that a scan can pick up on things that are emotional and not just physical," she concluded.

Khloe then received the news she was waiting for, when Doctor Raymond confirmed she was "very resilient".

"I am resilient," she gloated, adding: "Stupid pop quiz. I am here and thriving."