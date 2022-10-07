Fans furious as beloved teen drama to be removed from Netflix 

Netflix often removes fan favourite titles from their streaming platform - often as a result of contracts running out if the show in question isn’t an original series - but fans are not pleased by the latest announcement!

It has been confirmed that the fan-favourite teen drama Pretty Little Liars will be leaving Netflix on 31 October in the UK - and people aren’t happy! Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "NO WAY ARE THEY REMOVING PRETTY LITTLE LIARS FROM NETFLIX WHAT?!"

Another person added: "Why is Netflix taking pretty little liars off again." A third joked: "Pretty Little Liars is leaving uk Netflix, what is the point anymore."

Another worked out how many episodes they’d need to watch to view the show before it was no longer available, tweeting: "Pretty Little Liars is leaving Netflix at the end of the month and I just calculated I need to watch three episodes every single day to finish it in time… my brain cells."

The show will be taken off Netflix on 31 October

However, the streaming service has recently introduced some amazing news shows - so we have plenty more to recommend if you need options now that Pretty Little Liars is leaving! Fans have been loving the new series The Empress, which follows Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, who after falling in love and eventually marrying her sister's intended fiancée, Emperor Franz Joseph, enters a world of politics at the Viennese court.

One person wrote: "I had high expectations for #TheEmpressNetflix and my word is it good! Episode one was gripping. Guess I will be binging the rest of it," while another added: "Omg #TheEmpressNetflix is so good! A slight slow burner. But good."

