Anne with an E star Miranda McKeon, 20, talks reconstructive breast surgery Miranda has shared her journey with fans via Instagram

Miranda McKeon has opened up about reconstructive breast surgery following her cancer battle aged just 19. The Anne with an E actress, who has been in remission since February, shared a post to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month while praising the doctor who gave her reconstructive surgery.

Sharing snaps of herself smiling widely in a bra and a pair of jeans, she wrote: "I was pretty active on social media up until I finished out my chemo treatment - when I was greeted by a flood of surgery decisions. There was no clear path. I had an influx of conflicting opinions from different doctors leaving me feeling overwhelmed, confused, and frustrated.

"I got in touch with @drannepeled and my life got a lot easier. She’s on the cutting edge of reconstruction technology and as a breast cancer survivor herself, she approached my case with a sense of warmth and sincerity that was unmatched. Together, we discussed my reconstructive surgery and selected @sientrainc implants because of their unrivalled safety profile."

Miranda has been in remission since February

She went on to explain she had Sientra implants, explaining the pros of their safety record, adding: "Choosing an implant brand with a strong safety profile was extremely important to me - I’m young and I’ve got a long life to live! The less complications in the future, the better!"

Miranda was a "one in a million" case after being diagnosed with breast cancer as a teenager. Her treatment included eight rounds of chemotherapy, three surgeries and radiation sessions - as well as IVF treatment.

Speaking about her life since remission, she told People magazine: "Navigating survivorship has been more complicated than I anticipated in some ways — just being on different types of medications and also how to kind of integrate this experience into my life and work with it rather than working against it."

