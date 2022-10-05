Virgin River star Annette O'Toole teases 'important' and 'timely' season 5 storyline

Virgin River star Annette O'Toole has revealed that the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix drama will deal with an "important" and "timely" issue that brings the community together in "a big way".

Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, the actress, who plays Hope McCrea in the show, explained that fans can expect a big event to take place in the middle of the series.

WATCH: Have you caught up with season four?

"There is a big thing that happens right in the middle of the season that brings the community together in a very big way," she said. "It's a kind of timely topic that's happening in our country and I'm really glad that they're going there.

"I don't think we've ever done anything like this. It's an important issue and I'm glad that we're getting into things like that on the show.

"I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together," she added.

The comment comes after Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe in the series, revealed that fans are in for a series unlike any other, which she described as likely to "leave people on the edge of their seats".

Annette teased a major storyline in season five

When asked about the new episodes during an interview with New Beauty in the summer, she said: "I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy."

"They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done," she continued. "I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

