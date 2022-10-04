Meet the cast of Netflix's new period drama The Empress Devrim Lingnau leads the cast as Empress Elisabeth

Netflix's new German period drama, The Empress, is all everyone's been talking about since it landed on the streaming platform at the weekend.

The series follows Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, who after falling in love and eventually marrying her sister's intended fiancée, Emperor Franz Joseph, enters a world of politics at the Viennese court. But who stars in the drama? Meet the cast here…

Devrim Lingnau as Empress Elisabeth

24-year-old German actress Devrim Lingnau leads the cast in the starring role of Empress Elisabeth. Devrim, who attended the Mannheim Academy of Dance at the University of Music and Performing Arts, has appeared in several German TV series.

Her screen credits include Under Suspicion: Lost Security and Immortality, as well as the 2019 British film Carmilla, in which she played the titular role alongside Jessica Raine, Hannah Rae and Tobias Menzies.

Devrim Lingnau stars as Empress Elisabeth

Philip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph

Philip Froissant is a 28-year-old actor and singer who plays Emperor Franz in the period piece. Aside from his role in The Empress, Philip's other role includes the 2021 film Black Island, where he played Jonas Hansen.

He has also appeared in German short films, including Sommerloch and Fest der Liebe, and has performed on the stage in German theatre productions.

Philip Froissant plays Emperor Franz Joseph

Melika Foroutan as Princess Sophia

German-Iranian actress Melika Foroutan plays Franz Joseph's mother, Princess Sophia.

The 46-year-old has an impressive list of film and TV credits to her name and has appeared in series such as Tribes of Europa and The Winemaker.

She also starred in the titular role in 2020 Iranian film, Pari, and most recently, played Ella in 2022 film, Old People.

Melika Foroutan as Princess Sophia

Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian

Johannes Nussbaum is a 27-year-old Austrian actor who plays the role of Archduke Maximilian.

He made his big screen debut at the age of nine in 2007 Austrian film Import Export and went on to star in several Austrian and German TV shows and films, including 2015 series Vorstadtweiber and comedy film Fack ju Göhte 2.

Johannes Nussbaum plays Archduke Maximilian

Elisa Schlott as Helene

Berlin-born actress Elisa Schlott plays Helene in the drama. The 28-year-old comes from a family of actors as her younger half-sisters are the actresses Emilia Pieske and Helena Pieske.

She has starred in several German films and TV shows including 2017's Fremde Tochter, which was awarded the Golden Beaver at the Biberach Film Festival.

Elisa Schlott as Helene

Jördis Triebel as Princess Ludovika

Jördis Triebel is a German film and stage actress who portrays Princess Ludovika in the Netflix period piece.

Her big screen credits include drama film The Silent Revolution, 2015's One Breath and 2013 drama, West.

Jördis Triebel as Princess Ludovika

Hanna Hilsdorf as Amalia

29-year-old Berlin-born actress Hanna Hilsdorf plays Amalia. Hanna has starred in projects both on stage and on screen.

In 2017, she played Edda Möller in Fatih Akin's German-French feature film Out of Nothing, which won a Golden Globe Award in the category Best Foreign Language Film.

Hanna Hilsdorf plays Amalia

Who else stars in the drama?

Svenja Jung plays Louise, while Wiebke Puls plays Sofia Esterházy-Liechtenstein.

