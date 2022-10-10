Fleur East inundated with 'shock' comments after surprise dance-off against Richie Anderson The singer was saved by the judges

Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola received an incredible 29 points on Saturday night for their elegant American Smooth to Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid, but that wasn't enough to save the couple from the dreaded dance off.

MORE: Second celebrity leaves Strictly after 'heartbreaking' dance off

The couple performed their routine again alongside Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice, who ended up leaving the show after three of the judges, Anton du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood, chose to save Fleur and Vito.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fleur East breaks silence after facing first dance-off

Taking to Instagram following the results, Fleu revealed she was "grateful" to have been saved and thanked everyone for their support.

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing's Fleur East overcome by emotion after touching routine

READ: Fleur East reveals romantic gift to husband Marcel Badiane-Robin on first wedding anniversary

So grateful to be saved by the judges this week. But so so sad to say goodbye to my friend @iamrichieanderson [sad face emoji] - thank you so much for your messages of support. We will work harder this week and do our absolute best on the dance floor. @bbcstrictly #fleurito," she wrote, alongside a clip of her and Vito's routine.

Fleur and Vito performed and American Smooth

Friends and fans took to the comment section to share their shock at her being on the dance off, with many agreeing that her performance had been "stunning".

"This was beautiful, how the hell were you in the bottom two!!?" wrote former Strictly contestant Melvin Odoom.

Kaye Adams, who became the first celebrity to leave the show last week, added: "So shocked to see you both in the bottom two."

Fleur has revealed she is doing Strictly in honour of her late dad

A fan commented: "Should never have been in the bottom 2. Your dance was beautiful. Some seriously weird scoring this series," whilst former Love Island star Jack Fowler cheered her on by adding: "Come onnnnn!! Doing East London proud."

Fleur recently revealed exclusively to HELLO! that she chose to join Strictly in honour of her dad.

"Strictly was Dad's favourite show. Even when I was on The X Factor, which was on at the same time, he'd sneak out to get the Strictly results," she revealed.

"I've always loved the show, too, but Dad is my greatest motivation for doing it. Waves of grief come and go since he died, and there was a moment where I thought I was dealing with it, but as soon as Strictly came along, I'd get really choked up and emotional just thinking about him.

"But I believe Dad's there with me," she added.