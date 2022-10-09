Richie Anderson pays tribute to Giovanni Pernice following Strictly exit The DJ was the second star to leave the competition

Richie Anderson was the second celebrity to leave this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday, after the DJ and his dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, found themselves in the bottom two following their Samba to Hakuna Matata in Movie Week.

MORE: Second celebrity leaves Strictly after 'heartbreaking' dance off

The 34-year-old addressed his exit from the show in a heartfelt post to Instagram that paid tribute to Giovanni.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice's sweet gesture to Rose Ayling-Ellis

Taking to the social media platform shortly after the results show aired, Richie shared a number of snaps from his time on the programme, including photos from the live show as well as from backstage.

"Choose Dance - always!" he began.

"It's been short, but sweet! Never did I think I'd be given the chance to attempt to cha cha cha, quickstep and samba live on television. I also got to meet some amazing people who will be friends forever! Can’t wait to cheer everyone on for the rest of the series."

SEE: Inside Strictly star Richie Anderson's 10-year relationship with partner Dean

SEE: Giovanni Pernice's touching tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly revealed

He went on to share a message about Giovanni, writing: "@giovannipernice it's been an honour to dance in the ballroom with you.

Richie addressed his exit on Instagram

"Thanks to everyone who voted, supported and sent kind comments. Keeeeeep Dancing."

Giovanni was quick to comment on the post to applaud the star for his efforts. He wrote: "Well done mate!! [hands clapping] Always choose dance and you def did. Be proud of yourself."

Fellow Strictly contestant Molly Rainford also commented: "The brightest ray of sunshine," while host Claudia Winkleman added: "You were magnificent," alongside a string of red heart emojis.

Richie and Giovanni danced the Samba to Hakuna Matata on Saturday

Sending Richie home wasn't an easy decision for the judges to make and while Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse chose to save Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola, head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have opted to save the couple.

Before making her decision, Motsi said: "I think it's heartbreaking actually because I think both of you do not deserve to be here but this is how the public voted and based on this dance off I'm going to save Fleur and Vito."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.