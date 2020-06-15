Fleur East has spoken about how she and her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin celebrated their first wedding anniversary in lockdown.

Chatting to HELLO! in this week's issue, the former X Factor singer revealed the romantic gift she presented to her long-time love, saying: "It was our paper anniversary, so I went with that theme and got Marcel a book of vouchers of things he can redeem from me – a massage, a cooked dinner and so on."

WATCH: Fleur East gives us a tour of her London home in her day-in-the-life video

The couple, who were together for ten years before tying the knot in June 2019 in Morocco, built a makeshift den in the living room of their East London home. "Well it's not like we could go out anywhere," laughed Fleur, who constructed the den out of chairs, blankets and throws as a surprise for Marcel. "We got in the den, drank champagne and reflected over the past year, reminiscing as we looked through our photo album."

Looking back at their wedding, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, was especially poignant for Fleur, who sadly lost her father Malcolm in March. The couple's big day, against the spectacular backdrop of the Atlas Mountains, was the last holiday the family took together.

Marcel and Fleur in their East London home during lockdown

"Gosh, we're so grateful," said Fleur. "He got to walk me up the aisle and we have all those amazing memories as a family, not just as a couple, so that's been comforting. The feelings still come in waves – I see something and it reminds me and I get upset. Then I'll see something that makes me smile, so it's ups and downs. His birthday was always around Father's Day, so everything is a reminder, constantly."

Fleur and Marcel said "I do" on 8 June 2019 in front of celebrity friends and guests including Harry and Sandra Redknapp, Vas J Morgan and AJ Odudu.

At the time, the former I'm a Celebrity star said: "It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream. I'm just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect. The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other. The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling. I took in every single second of it."

