VIDEO: Strictly Come Dancing's Fleur East overcome by emotion after touching routine

Strictly Come Dancing is no doubt a tiring experience, and even more so for Fleur East who hosts a morning radio show.

On Saturday, the emotion caught up with her, and following an emotional Viennese Waltz to Glimpse of Us by Joji, the presenter was left in tears. "You were feeling all the emotions, weren't you, my darling?" Tess asked as Fleur and Vito arrived for their critiques. "You shed a little tear, sweetheart," Tess said comfortingly as Fleur appeared to be clearly emotional.

As the pair headed up to debrief with Claudia Winkleman, Tess called after them: "Get a tissue!"

The former X Factor star explained to Claudia why she felt so teary, sharing: "Vito said to me: 'Make sure you bring the feeling and really get into the emotions.' So all day I've been building it up and getting ready to unleash it.

"And just as I stood there it just all came."

The dance was very different than the energetic cha-cha-cha that she danced last week, which saw her finish near the top of the leaderboard.

Fleur was emotional after the dance

Their dance was also well-received by the judges, with mixed feedback from Shirley Ballas but positive from everyone else, earning them a score of 28.

Although it was an emotional time for the singer, she will be supported by husband Marcel Badiane-Robin, who she married back in 2019.

Their nuptials were held in Morocco with a backdrop of the Atlas Mountains. The bride wore a show-stopping wedding dress by J'Aton Couture and was attended by many celebrities including her I'm A Celebrity co-star Harry Redknapp and his wife, Sandra.

The singer told HELLO! at the time: "It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream. I'm just excited to call Marcel my husband.

"Our wedding was perfect. The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other. The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling. I took in every single second of it."

