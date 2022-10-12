Mike Tindall to become first royal to head to I'm A Celebrity? It wouldn't be his first reality TV show

Mike Tindall has reportedly been signed up to take part in this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

If true, the former rugby player would become the first member of the royal family to take part in the hit ITV show, which usually airs from November to mid-December and will be returning to its original location in Australia.

ITV has previously confirmed that the reality TV show is heading back Down Under after it was filmed in Gwrych Castle in north Wales for the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mike is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, and together they have three children: Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

Mike and Zara, pictured at the Queen's funeral, have three children together

Other stars reportedly set to join the cast include singer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles.

Mike might have been convinced to take part on the show by his close friend and The Good, The Bad and The Rugby co-star James Haskell, who took part back in 2019.

Back then Mike said of his friend joining the cast: "Just to talk about the level of celebrities you get on that platform, it's an insane thing to hear. Haskell is well and truly on that train, I cannot wait to see how he goes. I hope they really give him some…"

Mike with the Queen and Prince Philip back in 2006

I'm a Celebrity… won't be Mike's first appearance on a reality show, as back in 2015 he took part on The Jump.

Speaking of his time on the show, he admitted: "With The Jump, I just love skiing - I didn't think about that [attention]. I was thinking I'll get to learn how to ski for free, well actually they'll pay me to learn how to ski properly – like perfectly, you don't have to go through that awkward thing with all your friends on the nursery slopes."