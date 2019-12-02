James Haskell's appearance in I'm A Celebrity has been given the royal stamp of approval! The former rugby star is being supported during his time in the jungle by some VIP fans – Mike and Zara Tindall. On Monday's episode of Lorraine, James's wife Chloe Madeley appeared on the show via video link to talk about her spouse – and revealed that Zara and Mike, who used to play rugby alongside James, find the whole thing "absolutely hilarious". She shared: "Z (Zara) has been amazing, she messages me the whole time to check up on me. She's been great! And Tins just thinks the whole thing is a great opportunity to make James suffer, and is voting for him to do every Bushtucker Trial that he possibly can."

Zara and Mike Tindall are cheering James Haskell on in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Chloe – the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – continued: "They all just find it hilarious. They don't take it seriously at all. They've been in really high pressured situations their whole careers, so when they watch it they really do just see it as hilarious entertainment, and they're really enjoying it!"

The 32-year-old later responded to claims that her husband is a 'bully' following his recent spats with Kate Garraway and Andy Whyment. "I think he just had a really grumpy day and I think when you're sleep deprived and food deprived and you're surrounded by people you aren't necessarily friends with on the outside world, if you have a bad day, if you have a moody day you do kind of snap a bit," she said. "But I think the 'b' word is a little bit intense. I personally watched it and I just wanted to get in there and give him a hug and some food." The TV presenter added: "We're incredibly close and I love him dearly and I'm so, so proud of him. Despite his 'hangry' moments, I actually think he's doing a fantastic job and I'm really proud."

James, 34, and Chloe will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this month, following their stunning winter nuptials last year – as featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. "It was incredible, something I’ve dreamt of since I was a little girl," Chloe told the magazine. "When I turned the corner inside the church and saw James standing at the end of the aisle, I immediately felt tears streaming down my face. I tried so hard to keep it together but I couldn't get a grip on it so in the end I just let myself cry."

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Her 6ft 4in groom revealed how he too was overcome with emotion. "To be honest I wasn’t sure when I saw her whether to smile or cry,” he admitted. “The moment she looked at me, I got a tingle in my stomach and couldn’t stop smiling. I have never been more happy."

