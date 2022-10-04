I’m a Celebrity 2022: rumoured contestants so far The show is finally returning to the Australian jungle - but who will we see there?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is going to see a return to form in 2022 as Ant and Dec have spoken about their confidence that the show will indeed be back in the Australian jungle for the upcoming season.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity All Stars: rumoured line-up of contestants so far

As much as we have loved their stint in the Welsh castle, we can’t wait to see a group of new celebs Down Under. So who will be taking part? Here are the rumoured contestants so far…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant & Dec share incredible I'm a Celebrity news

Boy George

Boy George has reportedly made a record deal of £876,000 to go into the Australian jungle for the show's return, which would be the biggest payout in the show's history! He joked about the show during a visit on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. After he was asked what 'karma chameleon' meant, he replied: "It means I never have to say I'm a celebrity, get me out of here". Looks like he might yet!

Georgia Toffolo

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2017, so it's unlikely she'll return to the main show. However, it's been reported that the reality star could be heading back into the I'm a Celebrity family as part of the All Stars line up which is filming at the end of this year. The special series, set in South Africa, is set to welcome back former stars in a series that will run alongside the main show.

Danny Dyer

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer is leaving his role as Mick Carter at the end of this year. His final episode will be aired at Christmas time, but filming will be done a while before – meaning his schedule could be free enough to head to the jungle! According to The Sun, the actor is at the top of the list when it comes to preferred celebrities for this year's series. We're keeping our fingers crossed.

Oti Mabuse

Another star whose schedule has been cleared is Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse. The professional dancer would normally be competing in the BBC Ballroom competition at the same time I'm a Celebrity usually takes place, however, earlier this year, the dancer announced she was leaving Strictly behind.

In addition, the star also is a judge on Dancing On Ice, however, this kicks off in January, meaning the star could fit a trip to an Australian jungle shortly before! We're hoping this happens.

Richard Madeley

Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley joined the I'm a Celebrity family last year when the programme was being filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales, but the broadcaster was forced to pull out due to illness.

Richard hasn't ruled out returning to finish what he started. Back in May, he said: "It does feel like unfinished business," however, he then added further: "On the other hand, I have a motto 'Never go back, just keep moving forward', so I'm not sure."

Jackie Weaver

Councilwoman turned celebrity Jackie made headlines in lockdown after a particularly heated Zoom council meeting went viral - and we would love to see her chairing committees Down Under. Speaking about her interest in joining the show to the Express, she said: "I think I would make a great Agony Aunt for the Celebs on the programme – just don’t ask me to do anything with frogs!"

MORE: Remember when I'm a Celeb's Dec dated Ashley Roberts? Take a look at their romance

PHOTOS: I'm a Celebrity: 18 stars who dramatically quit the show

The Vivienne

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is totally up for the jungle! Chatting on Lorraine about going into the jungle, the star said: " I’ve never thought about it but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be… Get me to that jungle, what a great life opportunity. I am all for that!"

MORE: I'm a Celebrity beloved star quits show after 20 years

Matt Baker

We’d love to see Matt put his farming skills to use in the jungle, and previously revealed that he would certainly think about it, telling HELLO!: "I haven’t had any conversations yet. I am reluctant to say no to anything without having a good think about it."

Sam Aston

Sam is keen to join his fellow Corrie co-stars Andy Whyment and Jennie McApline onto the show! Chatting about whether he’d take part, he said: "Both of them said it's the experience of a lifetime. If I was offered it I would be open to the idea and open to the extra pennies!"

Denise Van Outen

The TV personality has revealed that while she would love to go into the Australian jungle, she’d prefer not to take part in the series while it is set in Wales - so this year should be perfect. Chatting to The Sun, she explained: “I will do it at some point. I think I'm a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do. I am a lot more jungle vibes than castle vibes, to be honest."

Nadiya Hussein

Like with Denise, Nadiya has revealed that she would quite like to do the show - and was even offered the gig - but turned it down as she wasn’t keen on going to the Welsh Castle - so perhaps we’ll be seeing her in the jungle instead! Chatting to The Guardian, she said: "It’s just so cold in Wales: if I'm going to have cockroaches in my pants I'd rather it be in the sun, thanks. Still, I can't help wondering what it would have been like."

Tom Malone Jr

Since he has now left Gogglebox, we think Tom would be the perfect addition to the jungle! He previously answered a fan question on Instagram saying he’d be up for it, writing: "I actually think that would be sick, and probably would be very fun."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.