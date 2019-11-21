Mike Tindall has been very vocal about supporting his friend, I'm a Celebrity contestant James Haskell. And now, James' wife Chloe Madeley has hinted that she could be taking the royal out to Australia with her. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the fitness enthusiast shared a snap with Mike, James and some of their mutual friends from their recent trip to Japan. She teased in the caption: "Japan 2.0 Down Under?!"

The post comes shortly after Mike revealed he is seizing the opportunity to see his friend squirm by voting for him to take part in the dreaded Bushtucker trials. Speaking on Wednesday's House of Rugby podcast, which he presents alongside James and Alex Payne, Mike revealed that he downloaded the I'm a Celeb app so he could vote for James to be joined by scorpions in Tuesday's Face Your Fears trial.

"I have downloaded the app and I voted for Hask to deal with scorpions," Mike told Alex. "Then I had to pick other people but I didn't want to pick anyone else - 'I want to pick James Haskell five times please' - I wasn't allowed to…" Unfortunately for Mike, he didn't get his wish to see James joined by scorpions. The dad-of-two also revealed he hopes that when James' wife Chloe makes an appearance on I'm a Celebrity: Extra, she'll be able to give the crew some tips on how to make James feel more uncomfortable in the jungle. He added: "Hopefully she gives them the blueprint on how to annoy him and then you'll just see a raging Haskell."

Just before James entered the jungle, Mike appeared on the House of Rugby podcast to speak about his friend's participation in the show. He said: "Just to talk about the level of celebrities you get on that platform, it's an insane thing to hear. Haskell is well and truly on that train, I cannot wait to see how he goes. I hope they really give him some…"

