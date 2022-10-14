Everything to know about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Find out plot, release date and more info on the new Knives Out mystery

We’re so excited for the Knives Out sequel, which is set to be released three years after the hugely popular murder mystery starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. So what can we expect from the sequel? Find out everything you need to know here…

Who is in the Knives Out cast?

Directed by Rian Johnson, the new film welcomes a whole new set of stars, with just Daniel returning from the original film as Benoit Blanc.

WATCH: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's thrilling trailer

This time, he will be joined by Fight Club’s Edward Norton, Homecoming star Janelle Monáe, WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn, Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr., Iron Fist actress Jessica Henwick, Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline as well as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star Kate Hudson and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista.

What is the Knives Out 2 plot?

Detective Benoit Blanc is back - and this time he is in Greece. The official synopsis reads: "This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion.

Are you ready for the sequel?

Among those on the guest list are Miles’ former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbours their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect."

' When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect'

When is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery being released?

The film will be in cinemas for one week only from 23 November, before landing on Netflix on 23 December. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait!

