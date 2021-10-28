7 horror films guaranteed to give you sleepless nights

From supernatural scares and classic slashers to found footage flicks and modern masterpieces, there are just so many horror films out there.

But if you're looking for one to watch this Halloween that is guaranteed to scare you senseless, look no further as we've rounded up seven of the best that will ensure many sleepless nights to come. But be warned, you may need to watch some of these through your fingers…

WATCH: Netflix's spooky Midnight Mass trailer is here

The Blair Witch Project

We obviously had to include The Blair Witch Project on this list! Released over 20 years ago, this famed found footage film revolves around three college students who decide to make a documentary about the fabled Blair Witch who is said to haunt the forest near their small town. No matter how many times you've seen it, it will still scare you senseless.

The Conjuring 2

James Wan's 2013 first The Conjuring film is considered a modern horror classic, but we think its sequel blows it out of the water. Set in 1970s London, it's loosely based on the real-life case of the Enfield Haunting and introduces viewers to a truly terrifying demonic nun, Valek. You'll be watching through your fingers...

A Quiet Place

When we heard a few years back that John Krasinski from The Office was directing, writing and starring in his very own horror film, we had high hopes, but we had no idea it was going to be this good! A Quiet Place is so chilling that it will make you deathly afraid of making a sound - just like the film's central characters.

Halloween

John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween is a horror classic that literally wrote the book on what a good slasher should look, feel and sound like. Taking place on Halloween night in the fictional town of Haddonfield, it follows a babysitter named Laurie (played by Jamie Lee Curtis in her debut film role) who becomes the target of Michael Myers, a seriously unhinged killer who has recently escaped from prison. It's scary, suspenseful and still creepy as hell.

Creep

If you're looking for something truly creepy, may we suggest the aptly titled Creep? While this film hasn't really gotten the attention it deserves, it's a modern horror masterpiece starring The Morning Show's Mark Duplass, who delivers a fantastically unhinged performance as Josef, a man living in a remote cabin who enlists struggling videographer Aaron to help him make a movie for his unborn son. However, as the day goes on, his requests become more and more bizarre...

Midsommar

Looking to maybe trick your horror-hating friends into sitting down and watching a scary movie with you? If they nothing about Midsommar, then they could quite easily be tricked by the visuals of Hereditary director Ari Aster's sophomore feature as it takes place entirely in the daytime, flipping the language of horror completely on its head. It follows a couple who travel to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown for its fabled midsummer festival. However, the seemingly pastoral paradise transforms into a sinister, dread-soaked nightmare as the locals reveal their terrifying agenda...

It

Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare - an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town's children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.

