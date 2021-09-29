Daniel Craig's next project revealed as No Time To Die hits screens We can't wait!

Daniel Craig has landed his first post-Bond role and it's a big one. The actor will star alongside Ruth Negga for an adaptation of the William Shakespeare classic Macbeth on Broadway in early 2022.

MORE: No Time to Die review: Craig bows out in style

The No Time to Die star and his Oscar-nominated co-star will appear in the Sam Gold-directed stage production which James Bond series producer Barbara Broccoli is also working on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: No Time to Die official trailer

"Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well," Barbara shared in a statement.

"I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold."

MORE: Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla wow at James Bond premiere with William and Charles - best photos

MORE: James Bond star Naomie Harris reveals why she almost didn't play Moneypenny

It will be Daniel's first return to Broadway since 2016 when he starred alongside David Oyelowo in Sam's production of Othello. Ruth will be making her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth after appearing in the Gate Theater of Dublin’s 2020 production of Hamlet in Brooklyn.

Macbeth will star Daniel and Ruth Negga

"I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre reemerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature’s most challenging and epic dramas," Sam added.

"I can’t wait to get started!"

The news comes a day after Daniel joined the glittering stars at the No Time To Die premiere - his final outing as 007.

Ruth will make her Broadway debut with the play

For the special occasion on Tuesday, the actor was accompanied by his eldest daughter, Ella Loudon.

Daniel, 53, looked suave in a pink velvet dinner jacket while he posed for photos with his 29-year-old daughter.

They were later snapped walking hand-in-hand following the after-party at Annabel's Club in Mayfair.

Previews of Macbeth begin on 29 March, with the show officially opening for a 15-week limited run on 28 April at the Lyceum Theatre in Manhattan, New York City.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox