Kate Hudson dons the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news

Truth be told, a fashion statement was made

Ahad Sanwari

Now that Kate Hudson is off vacation mode and completely in the thick of her various endeavors, she gave fans a taste of what she looks like when fully glammed up.

The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for a fireplace chat opposite Octavia Spencer.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's daughter Rani sings the ABC song

In a live video shared by Reese Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine, Kate and Octavia sat down to talk about the return of the show Truth Be Told.

"On and offscreen BFFs @OctaviaSpencer & @KateHudson dish on what's to come in Season 2 of #TruthBeTold: 'We really went there this season.' Streaming this Friday 8/20 on @appletvplus," the caption for the video read.

In a setting that looked formal and regal, the two actresses talked about how much they'd enjoyed working with each other and what season two of the show would bring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hello Sunshine (@hellosunshine)

Kate and Octavia talked about their experience working on the show together

Fans in the comments section were ecstatic to see the two powerhouse actresses coming together on-screen, with one writing, "For this Queen I will renew my Apple TV subscription and binge what I missed," with another adding, "So excited to watch this dynamic duo this season!"

While Octavia will be carrying on her role from the first season, Kate is a new addition to the cast, where she will play Octavia's childhood friend.

The Knives Out 2 actress also shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the round of press the two have been doing for the show.

On her own Instagram, Kate shared a picture she took of her laptop screen while Octavia spoke, with an empty glass next to her.

kate-hudson-truth-be-told-press

Kate showed what press for Truth Be Told looked like at her home

In the caption, she wrote, "I know what you're thinking. How did that empty Campari/Vodka Spritz glass end up next to my zoom while @octaviaspencer and I were doing press…?

"I have no idea, but I’ll put [the] recipe on @kingstvodka website (Tune in to @truthbetold premiering on @appletv AUGUST 20!!!)"

Kate's followers filled the comments section with hearts and laughing emojis and expressed their excitement over seeing the actress take on a new role.

