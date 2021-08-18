Kate Hudson dons the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news Truth be told, a fashion statement was made

Now that Kate Hudson is off vacation mode and completely in the thick of her various endeavors, she gave fans a taste of what she looks like when fully glammed up.

The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for a fireplace chat opposite Octavia Spencer.

In a live video shared by Reese Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine, Kate and Octavia sat down to talk about the return of the show Truth Be Told.

"On and offscreen BFFs @OctaviaSpencer & @KateHudson dish on what's to come in Season 2 of #TruthBeTold: 'We really went there this season.' Streaming this Friday 8/20 on @appletvplus," the caption for the video read.

In a setting that looked formal and regal, the two actresses talked about how much they'd enjoyed working with each other and what season two of the show would bring.

Kate and Octavia talked about their experience working on the show together

Fans in the comments section were ecstatic to see the two powerhouse actresses coming together on-screen, with one writing, "For this Queen I will renew my Apple TV subscription and binge what I missed," with another adding, "So excited to watch this dynamic duo this season!"

While Octavia will be carrying on her role from the first season, Kate is a new addition to the cast, where she will play Octavia's childhood friend.

The Knives Out 2 actress also shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the round of press the two have been doing for the show.

On her own Instagram, Kate shared a picture she took of her laptop screen while Octavia spoke, with an empty glass next to her.

Kate showed what press for Truth Be Told looked like at her home

In the caption, she wrote, "I know what you're thinking. How did that empty Campari/Vodka Spritz glass end up next to my zoom while @octaviaspencer and I were doing press…?

"I have no idea, but I’ll put [the] recipe on @kingstvodka website (Tune in to @truthbetold premiering on @appletv AUGUST 20!!!)"

Kate's followers filled the comments section with hearts and laughing emojis and expressed their excitement over seeing the actress take on a new role.

