NCIS: Hawai'i: viewers saying same thing about 'Kacy’ in episode five Are you a fan of the hit show?

NCIS: Hawai'i is already on episode five of the new series, and fans flocked to social media to discuss the latest episode - or more to the point - the latest developments in the 'Kacy' relationship!

MORE: Where is Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles? Is LL Cool J leaving?

In the new instalment, which aired on Monday, the team investigated the death of a Navy sailor which leads them to go head-to-head with a criminal organisation, while Lucy looks for a new apartment - leading to some confusion with her girlfriend, Kate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 'Kacy' moves in together in NCIS: Hawai'i

The pair have some miscommunications over their moving in together, resulting in a hilarious chat about their relationship - and it’s safe to say fans were loving it. In the clip, Lucy tells Kate: "I don’t want it to be about finances… We can’t just move in to be rational and responsible… I want it to be because you want me."

Kate replied: "I do want you here Lucy, so much," adding that she didn’t want her to feel pressured about moving in. "Why are we fighting?" she continued.

We love this pair!

One person wrote: "I love how they are reminding us that most of the issues they have can be worked out in like 30 seconds of a real, adult conversation. Communication works, y’all," while another added: "Exactly why this is the best ship we can get on board with. It's adult, it's normal, it's awesome."

MORE: NCIS star's heartbreaking homeless battle revealed

MORE: NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey gives huge update on major three-way crossover even

A third person tweeted: "Lucy really had to guide Kate through this and it was SO NICE to see them actually use their words! Life Hack: Communication Matters. Words matter! Gold star, Lucy! Gold star!" Another wrote: "Wow, So love this scene...These two are so good, they make it so real, so believable... Kudos to Kate & Lucy."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.