NCIS has been running for 19 seasons so it's safe to say it's a huge hit among fans. The crime drama first premiered on CBS in 2003 and is set to return with its twentieth series very soon which will be hugely welcomed by audiences on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

But for those in the UK, you might be wondering how to watch NCIS once season 20 eventually lands on screens later this month. We found out…

WATCH: Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo says his goodbyes to the NCIS team

How can I watch NCIS in the UK?

When season 19 premiered in the US in the summer, fans in the UK were able to tune in via Disney+. New episodes were released every week on Wednesdays. It's likely that season 20 will follow suit.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year, here.

The new season of NCIS will air in September

Not only that, if viewers are new to the show then they can catch up on series one to eighteen on the platform, too!

It's not yet been confirmed how many episodes are set to feature in season 20, but season 19 saw 21 episodes air in 2021, so fans will no doubt have plenty of NCIS content to enjoy!

UK fans will be able to watch the show on Disney+

Who is starring in the new season of NCIS?

Appearing in the new season of NCIS will be familiar faces such as Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen. However, one beloved star of the show, Mark Harmon, who played the iconic Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs from the beginning, won't be back after he decided to depart the series last year.

Mark Harmon departed the show in season 19

Speaking about his decision to leave, the actor said the opportunity to tackle "fresh" and "challenging" material is what kept him returning to the drama every season, alluding to the possibility that he felt that after almost two decades on the show, he no longer felt that was the case.

